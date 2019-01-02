Protesters Clash With Police over Entry of Women Devotees in Temple (VIDEOS)

Protests erupted after the report of two women entering the traditional temple emerged. Sabrimala Temple tradition forbids women of mensuration age (between 10 to 50 years) from entering the shrine.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Violent protests broke out in the Southern Indian state of Kerala amid the reports that two women in their 40s managed to enter the ancient temple against the tradition and faith of the devotees who oppose the entry of women of specific age.

In spite of the police resorting to baton-charging and firing tear gas shells to disrupt the clashes, the protesters continued with their violent demonstrations.

The right-wing parties have staged massive protests citing administration encroachment into religious traditions.

There were no reports of any casualties or injuries.

Sabarimala Temple in the southern state of Kerala is dedicated to the god Ayyappa, the son of Shiva and Mohini, the female avatar of Vishnu according to Indian mythology. It has been a source of tension ever since activists filed a petition challenging a traditional ban on the entry of adult women into the temple. Last year, Following the order, Hindu radical groups threatened to commit mass suicide attacks to prevent women from entering the shrine of Lord Ayyappa.