India Expects US to Extradite Mumbai Attack Conspirator - Minister

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, alias David Headley, an American citizen of Pakistani origin convicted in the 26 November Mumbai terror attacks, is presently locked up in a US federal prison.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian authorities are expecting to soon get hold of David Headley after the US expressed commitment to cooperate with India in punishing the culprits of the 26 November 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, lower house of Parliament, India's deputy foreign minister General (Retd) V K Singh said the government is engaged with the US administration to bring back the 26/11 attack culprits under the provisions of the India-US extradition treaty of 1997.

"A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team visited the US on 13-15 December 2018 to discuss the matter with the American authorities," Minister of State for External Affairs General (Retd) V K Singh informed Parliament on Wednesday.

The minister also said that during the 2+2 dialogue in September last year, both India and the US agreed to put pressure on Pakistan to take credible action against the culprits of Uri, Pathankot and Mumbai terror attacks.

Pakistani-American David Headley is the alleged mastermind of the Mumbai terror attack which took place on 26 November 2008, in which 166 people including 28 foreigners from 10 countries were killed.

David Headley has been kept at a federal prison in the US since 2016.

In 2016, David Headley appeared before a Mumbai court via a video conference in which he explained how the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba used him to plot a terror attack in India's financial capital Mumbai.