'Indian Spy Quadcopter' Shot Down at Border - Pakistan Military

While claiming that an Indian spy drone was spotted inside its territory and shot down on Tuesday, Pakistan has informed that at least four such UAVs were detected and brought down within the last year. The Indian Army, however, has dismissed the claims as “plain propaganda”.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Pakistan's army claims to to have shot down an "Indian spy quadcopter" flying over the Pakistani side of the Line of Control (the de facto border) on Tuesday. The tweet put out by Major General Asif Ghafoor, the director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations on Tuesday, was strongly refuted by INdia on Wednesday.

"Pakistan Army troops shot down Indian Spy Quadcopter in Bagh Sector along Line of Control. Not even a quadcopter will be allowed to cross LOC, In Shaa Allah," Major General Asif Ghafoor had tweeted.

Meanwhile, Indian Army officials dismissed the claim as baseless propaganda.

"No such incident took place and it's plain propaganda", an Indian Army official who did wish to be named told Sputnik.

Meanwhile, media reports suggest that the drone which the Pakistani army claims to have shot is not a Military Grade Drone, noting that such drones are easily available online.

India and Pakistan have been engaged in bitter standoff at both the military and the diplomatic level for many weeks.

On Monday, the Indian Army claimed that at least two Pakistani soldiers were killed while attempting to strike an Indian Army post in Naugam sector. The Indian Army suspects that the intruders came with the intention of carrying out a major attack on the eve of the New Year.