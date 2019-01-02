Death Toll in Rainfalls, Landslides in E Philippines Climbs to 85 - Reports

The Manila Times daily newspaper specified that 69 people had been killed in the region of Bicol, while 13 fatalities had been registered in the Eastern Visayas region, and three more deaths had been reported in other regions hit by the downpours and landslides.
READ MORE: Death Toll in Heavy Rainfalls, Landslides in Philippines Rises to 75 (PHOTOS)
The rainfalls and landslides have been caused by tropical depression Usman. Due to the disaster, over 45,300 families have been affected, and a total of 2,800 people have been taken to evacuation centres.
All comments
Show new comments (0)