Death Toll in Rainfalls, Landslides in E Philippines Climbs to 85 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll in heavy rainfalls and landslides that hit the east of the Philippines over the weekend has climbed to 85 people, while 16 people are missing, Manila Times daily newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing local officials.

The Manila Times daily newspaper specified that 69 people had been killed in the region of Bicol, while 13 fatalities had been registered in the Eastern Visayas region, and three more deaths had been reported in other regions hit by the downpours and landslides.

READ MORE: Death Toll in Heavy Rainfalls, Landslides in Philippines Rises to 75 (PHOTOS)

© AFP 2018 / JAY DIRECTO At Least 2 Killed as Bomb Detonates Near Shopping Mall in Philippines - Reports

The number of injured people currently stands at 12, the newspaper added. The day before, local media said that 75 people had been killed.

The rainfalls and landslides have been caused by tropical depression Usman. Due to the disaster, over 45,300 families have been affected, and a total of 2,800 people have been taken to evacuation centres.