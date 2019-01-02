One Dead, 10 Missing After Cargo Vessel Sinks in East China Sea - Reports

The London, a cargo vessel, left the port of the Taiwanese city Gaosyun and sank under unclear circumstances 90 nautical miles east of the Chinese city Taizhou Yuhuan.

A Taiwanese cargo vessel sank on Wednesday morning in the East China Sea in the waters of Zhejiang province, the Chinese news portal Sina reported. According to Sina, 15 people were aboard the ship and five crew members have been found already.

One of the crew members has been found dead. The remaining ten are missing.

Zhejiang Provincial Party Secretary Che Jun and Governor Yuan Jiajun issued instructions to search for and rescue the missing persons and identify the cause of the accident.

A cargo vessel, the London, left the port of the Taiwanese city Gaosyun. The accident occurred 90 nautical miles east of the Chinese city Taizhou Yuhuan.