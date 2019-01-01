Former Pakistani Prime Minister Appeals 7-Year Prison Sentence - Reports

The appeal of the former prime minister states that the court’s decision is based on a misinterpretation of the law. According to the defence, the available evidence was presented incorrectly, and the sentence was passed without consideration of the defence lawyers' arguments.
In July last year, Pakistan's top court removed Sharif from office after the release of the so-called Panama Papers, revealing offshore accounts and other financial information of many prominent figures across the world.
The dossier indicated that Sharif's children owned offshore accounts in the British Virgin Islands and expensive property in London. Pakistani authorities questioned the sources of the Sharif family's assets.
Sharif served as the prime minister of Pakistan three times: in 1990-1993, in 1997-1999 and in 2013-2017.
