Tokyo Has No Plans to Displace Russians From Kurils If Gets Islands - Abe

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Tokyo has no plans to seek displacement of Russian residents from the Kuril Islands if Russia transfers the territory as a result of negotiations, and believes that the residents’ permission is vital to such a transfer, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said.

"All the inhabitants of the Northern Territories [the Kuril Islands] are Russians. Our position at the negotiations is not about saying 'please, get out of there'," Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in an interview with the Asahi broadcaster, when asked how to resolve the situation around Tokyo’s territorial claims to the islands.

READ MORE: Peace Treaty to Bring Japanese-Russian Ties to New Level — Japanese Ambassador

According to Abe, "it is necessary to get their permission for the return" of the islands. He suggested that Russians and Japanese could live and work together.

© Sputnik / Stringer In the Vicinity of Japan: the Life of Russians on the Kuril Islands 12

The statement comes as Abe is expected to visit Russia later in January. The planned visit comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Abe agreed to advance negotiations on a peace treaty based on the 1956 Soviet-Japanese joint declaration.

Among other things, the declaration stipulates that Japan will regain control over Habomai and Shikotan islands following the conclusion of the peace treaty. The two countries ratified the declaration but then Japan refused to implement these agreements, insisting on the transfer of all the four islands.