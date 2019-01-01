Register
04:54 GMT +301 January 2019
    South Korean men pass by a TV news program showing images published in North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper of North Korea's ballistic missile believed to have been launched from underwater and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, at Seoul Railway station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, May 9, 2015

    Kim Says N Korea's 'New Path' Inevitable if US Insists on Unilateral Action

    © AP Photo / Ahn Young-oon
    Asia & Pacific
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un warned Washington Tuesday during his New Year's speech not to test Pyongyang's patience with sanctions and pressure.

    In particular, in his New Year address, Kim said the United States should continue to halt its joint military drills with South Korea and avoid the deployment of strategic military assets to Seoul.

    In this Friday, Sept. 12, 2014 photo, a pin of late North Korea leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il and North Korea's flag are displayed on a North Korean reporter's jacket at the Main Media Center for the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, west of Seoul, South Korea
    © AFP 2018 / Lee Jin-man
    US Sanctions 3 Senior N Korean Officials, Including Top Aide to Kim - Treasury
    Kim stressed that there would be significant progress on denuclearization of the Korean peninsula if the United States takes corresponding action. North Korean leader also said that he is willing to meet US President Donald Trump at any time again.

    Donald Trump said in a Christmas statement that the progress has been made with regards to North Korea, and he is anticipating his next bilateral meeting with North Korean leader.

    Trump has been considering a second summit with Kim to speed up the stalling denuclearization. Trump’s National Security Advisor John Bolton said the summit could take place in January or February.

    READ MORE: Trump Says US ‘In No Hurry’ in Negotiations With North Korea

    On June 12, Trump and Kim met in Singapore, where they committed to establish new US-North Korea relations. In the joint declaration, Kim pledged to work towards the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, while in return, Trump promised to provide certain security guarantees to North Korea.

    FILE - In this May 11, 2018, file photo, a news vendor counts her money near a stack of newspapers with a photo of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un on its front page in Singapore.
    © AP Photo / Wong Maye-E
    White House Working to Schedule Another Trump-Kim Meeting
    However, the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported Sunday that the North Korean military tested in December telemetry equipment used for tracking launched intercontinental ballistic missiles despite Pyongyang's claims that the country has suspended missile-related tests.

    Pyongyang conducted its latest missile launch in November last year. In late April, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced that the country would suspend its ICBM launches and missile tests ahead of the summits with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump.

    READ MORE: North Korea Allegedly Preparing for Another ICBM Launch

    Moreover, during September's inter-Korean summit, North Korea pledged to close its missile test range in Tongchang-ri and completely dismantle nuclear facilities in Yongbyon.

