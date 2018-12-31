India Congratulates Sheikh Hasina as She Wins 3rd Term As Bangladesh's PM

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Sheikh Hasina on winning a third term as Prime Minister of Bangladesh. In a telephone conversation on Monday morning, Modi congratulated Hasina on her emphatic win, according to India's ministry of external affairs.
"He expressed confidence that the partnership between India and Bangladesh will continue to flourish under her far-sighted leadership. PM also reiterated the priority India attaches to Bangladesh as a neighbour, a close partner for regional development, security and cooperation, and a central pillar in India's ‘Neighbourhood First' policy", a statement issued by India's ministry of external affairs read.
"She also thanked India for its consistent and generous support which has benefited Bangladesh's development, and appreciated PM's reiteration of this commitment", the statement added.
Sheikh Hasina was elected the PM for the third time after her party, Awami League registered a landslide victory by winning more than 267 seats in the 300-member Parliament, according to the Election Commission of Bangladesh.
The opposition alliance led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party managed to secure only seven seats.
