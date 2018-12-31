India Condemns the Terror Attack at Giza Pyramids in Egypt

A terrorist strike set off a blast in a tourist bus near the Giza Pyramids on December 28, killing four people.

No stranger to terror activities on its own soil, India has joined the world community in condemning the grotesque terror attack on the Egyptian tourist bus that resulted in four people losing their lives.

Three of the dead were Vietnamese tourists while the fourth person was an Egyptian guide.

READ MORE: Cairo Blast in Giza District Left Three Tourists Dead, Egyptian Prosecutors Say

"We condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on the tourist bus near the Giza Pyramids in Egypt on 28th December in which innocent lives were lost. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wish speedy recovery for those injured. We stand with the Government and people of Egypt in their fight against terrorism", a statement from Indian Ministry of External Affairs read.

READ MORE: Tourist Bus Blast Near Pyramids in Cairo Leaves Casualties – Egyptian Ministry

According to media reports citing Egypt's Interior ministry, in the aftermath of the events in Giza, Egyptian police have neutralised 40 terrorists who were conspiring to conduct a series of attacks on churches and tourist sites.