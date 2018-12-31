Register
07:09 GMT +331 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, of Bangladesh, addresses the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters

    Bangladesh Ruling Party Wins Sweeping Majority in Parliament

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s governing alliance has won by landslide the national parliamentary election, the Election Commission said Monday.

    The alliance dominated by Hasina's Awami League won 287 of the 298 seats for which results have been declared in the 300-member legislature, according to the commission cited by the local TV channel, NTV.

    A Bangladeshi man waves national flags
    © AP Photo / A.M. Ahad
    Indian Observers to Keep an Eye Out on Bangladesh Elections
    The two main opposition parties, the conservative Jatiya Party and the right-wing BNP, are reported to have won respectively 20 and six mandates.

    Meanwhile, over 40 opposition politicians withdrew from the parliamentary election citing widespread electoral fraud, local media reported.

    Bangladeshi citizens elected 300 members of the country's unicameral legislature earlier on Sunday. The polling stations opened at 8:00 a.m. local time (2:00 GMT) and closed at 4:00 p.m. local time.

    A total of 47 politicians announced withdrawal of their candidacies from the general election, including at least 42 politicians from the opposition Jatiya Oikya Front (National Unity Front), the Daily Star newspaper reported.

    Rohingya refugees walk on the muddy path after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh, September 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
    © REUTERS / Mohammad Ponir Hossain
    Bangladesh Lodges Protest With Myanmar Over Racist Remark About Rohingya Refugees
    According to the news outlet, in many regions of the country journalists were prevented from entering polling stations, while various obstacles to the work of observers were created in the country's 221 districts. In addition, some polling stations even closed for a so-called lunch break, during which nobody was allowed in.

    Kamal Hossain, the leader of the Jatiya Oikya Front alliance, in turn, said that the Bangladeshi opposition did not recognize the election's results and requested the holding of another election.

    READ MORE: 3G, 4G Restored in Bangladesh After 10-Hour Blackout Ahead of Election — Reports

    "We have gotten similar reports of voter fraud from almost all centres… We reject the results and demand a new election under a neutral government," Hossain said as quoted by Bangladesh's Bdnews24 news portal.

    Rohingya refugees
    © Sputnik / Shahnewaz Khan
    China Ready to Help Bangladesh in Rohingya Repatriation – Foreign Minister
    The country's ruling Awami League, for its part, dismissed the criticism, saying that the vote was fair and impartial, the news portal added.

    At least 17 people were killed and over 60 others were injured in clashes during the parliamentary election in the country on Sunday. The clashes between representatives of various political forces were recorded in the Bangladeshi cities of Chittagong, Comilla, Dinajpur, Rajshahi and Rangamati. As many as nine people have been detained in connection with clashes.

    The definitive results are expected to be made public on Monday.

    Related:

    Bangladesh Approves New Road Safety Law Following Student Protests
    Bangladesh: Student Uprising
    Bangladesh Blocks Mobile Internet to Stop Violent Teen Protests (VIDEO)
    US Ambassador's Motorcade Attacked in Bangladesh
    Tags:
    results, clashes, protest, election, Bangladesh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Words Necessary: Silent Film's Most Enchanting Actresses
    No Words Necessary: Silent Film's Most Enchanting Actresses
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse