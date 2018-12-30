Register
18:47 GMT +330 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Rodrigo Duterte speaks at a ceremony marking the return of the three Balangiga bells

    'F***, How Unimpressive': Philippine President Duterte Mocks Jesus' Crucifixion

    © REUTERS/ Erik De Castro
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    110

    With the Christmas season coming to an end, Rodrigo Duterte has returned to one of his favourite opponents – Jesus. The Philippine president, often criticized by the Catholic Church, has already said that he was molested by a priest, called God “stupid”, slammed bishops as “useless fools” and allegedly urged his co-citizens to “kill them”.

    Rodrigo Duterte bashed one of the key tenets of Christianity, the Holy Trinity, with a fresh anti-religious rant as he spoke to guests at the agrarian award ceremony in Kidapawan City, the website rappler.com reports. He called the central Christian doctrine, that the divine essence is expressed by the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, “silly”.

    “You’re already praying at one God, then you’re going to pray at these cursed saints. There’s only one God. There’s only one God, period. You cannot divide God into 3, that’s silly”, Duterte claimed.

    He also spoke offensively against Jesus, using strong language. The Philippine president belittled the Son for letting people crucify him, saying that he would finish them, if he was God.

    “Your God was nailed on the cross. F***, how unimpressive. I’m God and you will crucify me? Motherf***er. I’d tell them, ‘Lightning, finish all of them. Burn all the non-believers’”, the politician threatened.

    Christian saints were also not spared from the president’s scolding, who said “they’re nothing”, as he did not know them.

    “Look, those documents were written – if at all – 3,000 years ago. Why would they care about our lives now? Who wrote about them? Who’s Saint Thomas? We don’t know who they are. That might even be a name for a cow or camel then”, Duterte said in his theological tirade.

    This is not the first time that Duterte, a baptised Catholic, has used strong words against Christianity. The Philippine president, angered by some clerics' open criticism of his policy to crackdown on drugs, claimed in 2015 that he had been abused by a priest when he was younger. He later slammed his country's Catholic bishops as “useless fools”, allegedly calling on his people to “kill them”.

    READ MORE: Philippines' Duterte Calls on Catholics Not to Pay for 'Idiot' Bishops

    The eccentric leader of the Catholic-majority nation did neglect slamming the Catholic Church and the Christian concept itself, either. He lambasted the Catholic Church as “the most hypocritical institution”.

    He referred to God as “stupid” and a “son of a b*tch”, suggesting that if there’s “one single witness” who can prove God’s existence by showing him a selfie together, he’d immediately step down from office.

    Related:

    Duterte Meets Miss Universe, Compares Her to Legendary Philippine Boxer
    Duterte Incites Killing 'Useless' Bishops as 'All They Do is Criticise'
    'You Can Shoot Each Other': Duterte Offers Duel Between His Son and Opp Senator
    Philippines' Duterte Calls on Catholics Not to Pay for 'Idiot' Bishops
    Philippines' Duterte Reveals His 'Only Sin' in War on Drugs
    Tags:
    criticism, bishops, Christianity, Catholic Church, Rodrigo Duterte, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Words Necessary: Silent Film's Most Enchanting Actresses
    No Words Necessary: Silent Film's Most Enchanting Actresses
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse