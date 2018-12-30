N Korean Leader Hopes to Have Frequent Meetings With Moon Next Year - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has expressed hope that he will be able to have frequent meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in next year, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing Kim's letter to Moon.

North Korean Kim Jong-un has sent a letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, in which he apologized for failing to visit Seoul until the end of the year and expressed hope that next year's summit will bring peace and prosperity to the region.

"The summit between the North and the South next year will bring peace and prosperity to the Korean Peninsula," the letter was quoted as saying by the Yonhap News Agency.

The Yonhap news agency reported that during the meetings, the North Korean leader wants to further address the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Moon, Kim Trek Mount Considered Place of Origin of Korean People (PHOTOS)

In 2018, South Korean President Moon Jae-in conducted three historic meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The countries signed a non-aggression pact stating that the countries will never again use military force against each other.

The two leaders also agreed that North Korea would make efforts to promote the complete denuclearisation of the peninsula in exchange for the United States and South Korea freezing their military drills as well as the potential removal of US sanctions.