Register
06:24 GMT +330 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Visitors look at a mockup of China's homegrown Beidou satellite navigation system at the China Beijing International High-Tech Expo in Beijing, Saturday, June 10, 2017

    China’s BeiDou Navigation System Officially Goes Global

    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Beijing announced on Thursday that its home-grown BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) officially went global.

    Work on the satellite constellation started back in November 2017 and was recently completed with the establishment of the primary system of BeiDou-3 — the latest generation of the BDS, XinhuaNet reported.

    READ MORE: China Successfully Launches 41st BeiDou Navigation System Satellite

    Xie Jun, the deputy chief designer of the system, said the goal of the design of BeiDou-3 is to provide services with comparable accuracy to those of the third generation of the Global Positioning System owned by the United States as well as Europe’s Galileo system.

    "We have seen great potential in the BeiDou system," said Sabira Khatun, a professor specializing in electronics engineering at Universiti Malaysia Pahang, emphasizing that the system has brought opportunities for academic cooperation on navigation between the two countries.

    Shanghai Beidou Satellite Navigation Platform Co. Ltd
    © East News / dycj - Imaginechina/FOTOLINK
    China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Expands Into a Global Network
    Before BeiDou-3 started to expand, services provided by BeiDou-2 had been applied in over 70 countries, mostly in the Asian-Pacific region.  In 2014 the application of the BDS in Arab countries was discussed during the sixth ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum.  In April 2018, the China-Arab States BDS/GNSS Center, the first overseas centre for China's BDS, was established in Tunisia.

    “Cooperation on the BDS is of special significance for the Belt and Road construction,” said Mohamed Ben Amor, secretary general of the Tunisia-based Arab Information and Communication Technology Organization, adding that the next step is “to achieve further connectivity and both sides can apply the BDS to promote regional technological and economic development.”

    In May 2015 China and Russia signed the BeiDou-Glonass system compatibility and interoperability cooperation agreement. Cooperative projects between China and Russia include the development of chips for satellite navigation applications and autonomous vehicles in agriculture, said Shen Jun, deputy director of the International Cooperation Center of the China Satellite Navigation Office.

    After the launch of BeiDou-3, China plans to complete the BeiDou system, with its global network launching more than 30 satellites by 2020.

    Related:

    Israeli Firm Caught Up in US-China Rivalry Over Advanced Military Robots
    Trump Says Reached Progress on Trade Deal With China During Phone Talks With Xi
    China's Rival to US-Designed GPS Tech Intent to Conquer World
    China’s Third Prototype of C919 Passenger Jet Completes First Test Flight
    China May Take Over Kenyan Port if Country Fails to Pay Off Debts - Reports
    India Believes West is Not Altruistic About China's Huawei - Official
    Tags:
    alternative navigation systems, navigation systems, satellite communication system, satellite, BeiDou, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Words Necessary: Silent Film's Most Enchanting Actresses
    No Words Necessary: Silent Film's Most Enchanting Actresses
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse