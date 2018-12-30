China’s BeiDou Navigation System Officially Goes Global

Work on the satellite constellation started back in November 2017 and was recently completed with the establishment of the primary system of BeiDou-3 — the latest generation of the BDS, XinhuaNet reported.

Xie Jun, the deputy chief designer of the system, said the goal of the design of BeiDou-3 is to provide services with comparable accuracy to those of the third generation of the Global Positioning System owned by the United States as well as Europe’s Galileo system.

"We have seen great potential in the BeiDou system," said Sabira Khatun, a professor specializing in electronics engineering at Universiti Malaysia Pahang, emphasizing that the system has brought opportunities for academic cooperation on navigation between the two countries.

© East News / dycj - Imaginechina/FOTOLINK China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Expands Into a Global Network

Before BeiDou-3 started to expand, services provided by BeiDou-2 had been applied in over 70 countries, mostly in the Asian-Pacific region. In 2014 the application of the BDS in Arab countries was discussed during the sixth ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum. In April 2018, the China-Arab States BDS/GNSS Center, the first overseas centre for China's BDS, was established in Tunisia.

“Cooperation on the BDS is of special significance for the Belt and Road construction,” said Mohamed Ben Amor, secretary general of the Tunisia-based Arab Information and Communication Technology Organization, adding that the next step is “to achieve further connectivity and both sides can apply the BDS to promote regional technological and economic development.”

In May 2015 China and Russia signed the BeiDou-Glonass system compatibility and interoperability cooperation agreement. Cooperative projects between China and Russia include the development of chips for satellite navigation applications and autonomous vehicles in agriculture, said Shen Jun, deputy director of the International Cooperation Center of the China Satellite Navigation Office.

After the launch of BeiDou-3, China plans to complete the BeiDou system, with its global network launching more than 30 satellites by 2020.