Register
14:43 GMT +329 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Mount Anak Krakatau volcano spews hot ash during an eruption as seen from Indonesian Naval Patrol Boat, KRI Torani 860, at Sunda strait in Banten, Indonesia, December 28, 2018

    Tsunami Triggering Indonesian Volcano Loses 3/4 of Its Size in Latest Eruption

    © REUTERS / Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The eruption caused massive tsunami waves at least 2 metres high taking the islands of Sumatra and Java by surprise, killing over 400 people and leaving around 40,000 homeless.

    The volcano Anak Krakatau, which caused a massive tsunami that struck several Indonesian islands, has lost ¾ of its volume and reduced in height from 338 metres to 110 metres as a result of the latest eruption, Indonesia's Centre for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation said. The latest assessment has led volcano experts believe that a new powerful tsunami is unlikely since the volcano has lost its mass and power.

    Tsunami
    CC BY 2.0 / Petra Bensted / Tsunami
    Death Toll From Tsunami in Indonesia Reaches 430 - UN Spokesperson

    The Centre managed to get a picture of the volcano's transformation using satellite radar images because visual assessment is not possible at the moment due to continuing eruptions maintaining a cloud cover made of smoke and ash.

    This is the second time Anak Krakatau has been massively destroyed by its own eruption. The original volcano (known as Krakatau) was destroyed in a powerful eruption in 1883, which had the power of explosion around 200 megatons, which is 10,000 times bigger than the one that hit Hiroshima in the Second World War.

    READ MORE: Indonesia Reroutes All Flights as Volcano Alert Level Raised — Reports

    The eruption completely destroyed Krakatau, leaving only three small islands in its place, and caused 20-metre-high tsunami waves that claimed around 32,000 lives. The ash from the eruptions reached the upper layers of the atmosphere and persisted there for several years.

    The volcano re-emerged in 1927 and has since been known as Anak Krakatau (child of Krakatau) and was initially only 67 metres high, rising eventually to over 300 metres, but never reaching the 2-kilometre height of its "father". 

    Related:

    Indonesia Reroutes All Flights as Volcano Alert Level Raised - Reports
    Sole Survivor of Indonesian Music Group Hit by Tsunami Buries His Wife
    Death Toll From Tsunami in Indonesia Reaches 430 - UN Spokesperson
    Death Toll From Indonesian Tsunami Climbs to 429 - Reports
    State Dept Has No Data on US Nationals Affected by Indonesian Tsunami
    Indonesian President Warns About Probability of New Tsunami
    WATCH Tsunami Wash Away Music Group From Stage in Indonesia
    Tags:
    eruption, volcano, Anak Krakatau, Indonesia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Words Necessary: Silent Film's Most Enchanting Actresses
    No Words Necessary: Silent Film's Most Enchanting Actresses
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse