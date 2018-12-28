Register
22:49 GMT +328 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Kenya Railways attendants from China upon arrival from Mombasa in a train launched to operate on the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) on May 31, 2017 in Nairobi.

    China May Take Over Kenyan Port if Country Fails to Pay Off Debts - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / SIMON MAINA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    580

    The takeover is stipulated by the conditions of the initial deal, whereby the African state’s government agreed that at least one of the ports, the most promising one called Mombasa, would not enjoy state immunity.

    According to African media, Kenya may soon have to hand over control of its largest and most developed port in Mombasa to China, with other assets related to the inland shipment of goods from the port being potentially involved in the event of the location changing hands.

    In this image made from Dec. 27, 2018, CCTV video, China's former deputy intelligence chief Ma Jian appears in a courtroom in the northeastern port city of Dalian, China. The court said Ma Jian has been found guilty of crimes including accepting bribes and insider trading. Ma, who previously was the vice minister of the state security bureau, was also ordered to pay more than 50 million yuan ($7.26 million) in penalties.
    © AP Photo/ CCTV
    High-Ranking Chinese Intelligence Officer Jailed For Life in Corruption Case

    Kenya took out considerable loans from China in a bid to invest in the development of large chunks of its federal infrastructure, namely a number of highways, and the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), which provides first-class connection with Nairobi for the import and export of goods.

    Local media at some point started to express concerns that the Chinese lenders might soon lawfully seize the assets due to the Kenyan government’s incapability of paying off the debt, according to the African Stand citing a recently completed audit.

    “The China Exim Bank would become a principle in (over) KPA if Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) defaults in its obligations and China Exim Bank exercise power over the escrow account security”. At the time of the deal the Kenyan government agreed that the port “would not be protected by sovereign immunity since the Government waived the immunity on the Kenya Ports Assets" by virtue of KPA signing on as a borrower, the Auditor General stated. In a parallel move, Moody's noted last month that Kenya faces the risk of losing strategic assets because of debts it owes to Beijing.

    READ MORE: Chinese Military Jet Enters S Korean Air Defence Zone Without Warning — Reports

    The SGR, operated by the Chinese, meanwhile, is hardly hoped to generate sufficient funds to effectively repay the loans, given its KES 10 billion (US$98 million) in losses in its first year of operation, while Kenya initially accepted a total of KES 500 billion (US$4.9 billion) in loans for the construction the SGR.

    Related:

    Japan Reportedly Sent Out Jets to Intercept Chinese Spy Plane Over E China Sea
    5G Technology Arms Race Between US and China is the Real Deal – Security Expert
    Analyst Explains Where Tensions Between US and China to End
    Analyst Explains How China Can Help Afghanistan, Pakistan Reconcile
    Tags:
    takeover, loans, port, government, assets, China, Kenya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 December
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 December
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse