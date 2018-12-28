Passenger Sprays Alleged 'Chemical' on Bus Driver in Sydney (VIDEO)

Officers from Surry Hills Police Area Command in Sydney, Australia have asked for help in looking for a suspect that attacked a bus driver with what reportedly has been identified as pepper spray, according to 9News.

A bus driver told a passenger that the bus was full and was subsequently sprayed in the face with what allegedly was a chemical substance, local media reported, citing police.

According to reports, the passenger had begun to abuse the driver and got so angry that he attacked the driver with some sort of pepper spray.

A video of the incident has been captured on the bus surveillance camera.

Police have reportedly declared a search for the attacker, describing his appearance. The driver was treated by doctors called by the passengers, 9News reported.