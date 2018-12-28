Register
    The new Chief Minister of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath greets media as he arrives at the Parliament in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, March 21, 2017

    Indian Minister Orders Probe After 3 Officials Filmed Demanding Bribes

    Having been stung by a sting operation against corruption carried out by a news channel, the chief minister of India’s most populous state has called for a graft probe against three of his government's ministries.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The title of the Indian news channel ABP News sting-op "CM Ke Naak Ke Neeche" — implying corruption under the CM's very nose — has had its desired effect. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered an inquiry into the allegations on clear display in the sting-op video.

    READ MORE: Opposition Alleges Dassault Aviation's Investment in Indian Firm a 'Kickback'

    Caught in the act of crass negotiation of bribes linked to the awarding of contracts for mining, supplies of school books, and government employee transfers, the video footage had on tape the personal secretaries of ministers from the Ministry of Backward Class Welfare Om Prakash Rajbhar, Minister of State for Mining, Excise and Prohibition Ms Archana Pandey and the Minister of State for Basic, Secondary and Higher Education Sandeep Singh. These three secretaries have been ordered suspended by Yogi Adityanath with immediate effect.

    Christian Michel, a key accused and alleged middleman in India's abortive, scandal-tainted helicopter deal with Anglo-Italian firm Agusta Westland, is pictured inside a police vehicle outside a court in New Delhi, India, December 5, 2018
    © REUTERS / Anushree Fadnavis
    Corruption Back in Indian Election Narrative With British Middleman in Custody
    Stung by the sting-op, the chief minister has ordered the formation of a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to investigate corruption under the Lucknow Zone ADG Rajiv Krishna. The SIT has been asked to commence its probe with immediately and submit its report within 10 days.

    Om Prakash Kashyap, private secretary to minister Om Prakash Rajbhar was seen demanding a bribe of Rs 40 lakhs ($57,100) for a transfer of a government employee. Likewise, Santosh Awasthi working as secretary to Sandeep Singh was heard in the tape asking for a cut in the supply contract for free books in government schools. Secretary to minister Archana Pandey, S P Tripathi, was caught negotiating a bribe percentage for mining contract in six districts.

    READ MORE: India-US Police Jointly Crackdown on Bogus Call Centres in India

    None of the ministers have made any comments as of yet.

    But a state government release has said, "The Chief Minister has directed for a zero-tolerance policy in his state on corruption. The government will take effective action on corruption complaints".

