Hackers Steal Data of Some 1,000 N Korean Defectors in South Korea - Authorities

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Personal information of nearly 1,000 North Korean defectors living in South Korea was stolen after a computer at a state-run resettlement agency was hacked, the Yonhap news agency reported citing the South Korean Unification Ministry.

Hackers stole the names, birth dates and addresses of 997 North Koreans by infecting a computer with malicious code, according to the Yonhap news agency.

"Recognizing a possibility of one personal computer at the Hana Center in North Gyeongsang Province having been hacked, we carried out an on-site probe on Dec. 19 in cooperation with the provincial government and the center and confirmed the computer was infected with a malicious code", the ministry was quoted as saying by the agency.

The ministry said no data leaks or hacking incidents had been confirmed in other resettlement centres.

Pyongyang is often blamed for launching cyberattacks . In particular, North Korea was accused of being behind the spread of the WannaCry virus in May, which blocked computers around the world with messages flashing on the screen demanding money to remove the restriction.

Commenting on the issue, North Korea's Deputy UN Ambassador Kim In-ryong has noted that attempts to link North Korea with the cyberattacks are "ridiculous."