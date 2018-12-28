Hackers Steal Data of Some 1,000 N Korean Defectors in South Korea - Authorities

Hackers stole the names, birth dates and addresses of 997 North Koreans by infecting a computer with malicious code, according to the Yonhap news agency.
"Recognizing a possibility of one personal computer at the Hana Center in North Gyeongsang Province having been hacked, we carried out an on-site probe on Dec. 19 in cooperation with the provincial government and the center and confirmed the computer was infected with a malicious code", the ministry was quoted as saying by the agency.
The ministry said no data leaks or hacking incidents had been confirmed in other resettlement centres.
READ MORE: Hacked? US Military Network in South Korea Bouncing Back From Outage
Commenting on the issue, North Korea's Deputy UN Ambassador Kim In-ryong has noted that attempts to link North Korea with the cyberattacks are "ridiculous."
