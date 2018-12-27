Golf Cart Accident in Thailand Leaves Two Dead

Two South Korean men vacationing in Thailand died this week after the golf carts they were manoeuvring collided, sending one cart into a river in the country's Phitsanulok province.

At the time of the accident, Sung Jun-yong, 68, and Ha Jae-oong, 76, who were accompanied by their wives, were driving their carts onto a ferry that helps golfers cross the Nan River, which cuts through the Si Phirom resort's nearby golf course, according to CNN.

According to the BBC, the Si Phirom resort uses a floating platform with ropes to transport golfers across the waterway.

Disaster struck the moment that one cart mistakenly rammed into the other, shoving one couple and their cart into the water. Although early reports suggested that the two men were driving together, with their wives taking command of the second cart, police have since clarified that each couple had their own.

After the cart went down, the driver of the second cart jumped into the water to offer assistance while a local fisherman rescued the man's wife. Sung and Ha were later found downstream from where the incident initially took place.

"Their wives said both are able to swim, but I think the cause of drowning was the strong undercurrent," district police Lieutenant Colonel Suwat Suawatmontri told AFP.

After more than 50 rescue workers joined in on the search, one body was discovered Wednesday night. The other was spotted by locals Thursday morning "floating near a temple," AFP reported, citing Suwat.

The couples had arrived in Thailand on Monday. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, with officials looking into the safety of the golf course's raft, CNN reported.