Ex-TEPCO Executives May Get 5-Year Sentences Over Fukushima Disaster – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Prosecutors demanded on Wednesday five-year sentences for three former executives of the TEPCO energy giant over the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, the NHK broadcaster reported.

The arguments were presented by the prosecutors at the Tokyo District Court earlier in the day, the broadcaster reported. According to the prosecutors, the executives have done nothing to prevent the nuclear disaster from happening.

Former TEPCO Chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata, former Vice President Ichiro Takekuro and former Vice President Sakae Muto claim that they are not guilty of professional negligence that resulted in death and injury.

In March 2011, a 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake triggered a tsunami that hit Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant, leading to the leakage of radioactive materials and shutdown of the plant. The accident is considered to be the world's worst nuclear disaster since the 1986 tragedy in Chernobyl, then Soviet Ukraine.