Ex-TEPCO Executives May Get 5-Year Sentences Over Fukushima Disaster – Reports

The arguments were presented by the prosecutors at the Tokyo District Court earlier in the day, the broadcaster reported. According to the prosecutors, the executives have done nothing to prevent the nuclear disaster from happening.
In March 2011, a 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake triggered a tsunami that hit Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant, leading to the leakage of radioactive materials and shutdown of the plant. The accident is considered to be the world's worst nuclear disaster since the 1986 tragedy in Chernobyl, then Soviet Ukraine.
