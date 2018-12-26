WATCH: Hot Air Balloon With 16 People Catches Fire Mid-Air in Australia

According to media reports, a hot air balloon with 16 people onboard caught fire while mid-air and was forced to make an emergency landing in Victoria’s Yarra Valley, Australia.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB), which is investigating the incident, said that the fire was caused by an in-flight burner on the balloon.

"The pilot, one of Australia's most experienced commercial hot air balloon pilots with approximately 5,500 hours in command, flew the aircraft under challenging circumstances and managed to land the balloon safely, then evacuate the 15 passengers and himself," the National Commercial Ballooning Industry said.

A 27-year-old woman was taken to hospital for a check-up and monitoring after the balloon made the emergency landing.