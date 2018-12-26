Korean Prosecutors Raid Presidential Office in Data Collection Probe - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Blue House, South Korea's presidential office, was raided by prosecutors as part of an investigation into the alleged illegal collection of information on the country's residents, the Yonhap News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The prosecutor's office said it had sent its representatives to the presidential residence to secure evidence of the alleged crime, which might involve top governmental officials, and were mainly targeting the office of special inspection, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

READ MORE: Consumers Concerned Over Data Collection, Power of Facebook, Google — Watchdog

The Blue House later confirmed this information.

"Prosecutors and investigators from the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office executed a search warrant today in relation to the complaint from the Liberty Korea Party (LKP)… Cheong Wa Dae [the Blue House] fully cooperated under related procedures," a press secretary of President Moon Jae-in said, as quoted by Yonhap.

The press secretary added that the prosecutors were provided with all requested documentation but were not allowed to enter the residence.

The Blue House spokesman further clarified that desktop computers were among the materials handed over to the prosecutors.

READ MORE: US Watchdogs Accuse YouTube of Illegal Collection of Data on Children — Reports

© Photo : Yandex Finns Discouraged From Using Russian App Amid Data Collection Scare

The investigation started after the LKP filed a complaint against top presidential officials, including the chief of staff and top secretary for civil affairs, accusing them of abusing power and neglecting their duties.

According to the agency, the accusations are based on a confession from a prosecution office inspector, Kim Tae-woo, who said he had illegally monitored civilians, including media employees and former bureaucrats while working for the Blue House.

The presidential office responded by denying the allegations and accusing Kim of leaking classified information and being involved in illegal surveillance activities, despite warnings from his supervisor.