India's Anti-Terror Agency Busts Terror Cell, Seizes Explosives & Weapons

India's NIA has said that terrorists belonging to a new *Daesh-inspired cell were planning to carry out remote-controlled explosions and suicide bombings at multiple locations across the country. The alleged terrorists, whose identities are yet to be revealed, were reportedly in touch with a foreign agent.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's top anti-terror force, the National Investigative Agency (NIA), busted a major Daesh-inspired terror network after conducting raids on Wednesday.

The NIA raided 17 locations in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Delhi after being tipped off by sources about a new Daesh cell, self-styled as 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam", which was allegedly planning a series of terror attacks throughout India.

"Searches have been conducted in Delhi's Seelampur and UP's Amroha, Hapur, Meerut, and Lucknow. Large quantities of explosive material, weapons, and ammunition, including a country-made rocket launcher, have been recovered so far," a senior NIA official said in a media briefing in New Delhi.

The agency added that the outfit was looking to target top politicians and military installations. The agency has confirmed 10 arrests so far, but has not disclosed any of the suspects' identities.

