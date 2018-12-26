India's Anti-Terror Agency Busts Terror Cell, Seizes Explosives & Weapons

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's top anti-terror force, the National Investigative Agency (NIA), busted a major Daesh-inspired terror network after conducting raids on Wednesday.
"Searches have been conducted in Delhi's Seelampur and UP's Amroha, Hapur, Meerut, and Lucknow. Large quantities of explosive material, weapons, and ammunition, including a country-made rocket launcher, have been recovered so far," a senior NIA official said in a media briefing in New Delhi.
The agency added that the outfit was looking to target top politicians and military installations. The agency has confirmed 10 arrests so far, but has not disclosed any of the suspects' identities.
