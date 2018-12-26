Christmas Gets the Desi Flavour in India (VIDEO)

This festive season witnessed many Indian versions of Christmas carols, alongside Indianised X-mas trees and other decorations.
Mumbai: Brother builds tallest Christmas tree to fulfill his sister's last wish. For the past several years this particular Christmas tree in Worli is very famous & attracts several visitors. #ReporterDiary by @saurabhv99 | https://t.co/FAHzdjSiWA pic.twitter.com/X8qYi1bZx5— India Today (@IndiaToday) December 25, 2018
Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, shared a video of one such desi "Jingle Bells" carol on Twitter, to the thrill of other users of the social media platform.
"Now I don't think I'll ever be able to hear jingle bells without hearing the sound of dhols in my head…Oye Jingle Balle Balle! A very Merry Christmas to all," tweeted Anand Mahindra.
Now I don’t think I’ll ever be able to hear jingle bells without hearing the sound of dhols in my head…Oye Jingle Balle Balle! A very Merry Christmas to all.. pic.twitter.com/ddlje0Brhj— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 25, 2018
In response to Mahindra's tweet, another desi Jingle Bells carol was shared. This time, a Bhojpuri rendition (a language spoken in large parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar).
Jingle Bells for you in भोजपुरी pic.twitter.com/DwGyWRwFT9— L̶o̶n̶e̶ Crusader🇮🇳 (@seriousfunnyguy) December 25, 2018
Another video doing rounds is the rendering of a Christmas carol using the Tabla, an Indian percussion instrument.
Lastly, a parody video using the Jingle Bells melody and rhythm sought to target Mumbai's civic woes.
Jingle bells….the Mumbai way#MerryChristmas2018 pic.twitter.com/ORLwZEr006— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 24, 2018
