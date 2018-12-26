Christmas Gets the Desi Flavour in India (VIDEO)

The initial tweet, featuring a video of a desi rendition of "Jingle Bells", prompted twitterians to post other Indianised versions of well-known Christmas carols.

This festive season witnessed many Indian versions of Christmas carols, alongside Indianised X-mas trees and other decorations.

Mumbai: Brother builds tallest Christmas tree to fulfill his sister's last wish. For the past several years this particular Christmas tree in Worli is very famous & attracts several visitors. #ReporterDiary by @saurabhv99 | https://t.co/FAHzdjSiWA pic.twitter.com/X8qYi1bZx5 — India Today (@IndiaToday) December 25, 2018

A​nand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, shared a video of one such desi "Jingle Bells" carol on Twitter, to the thrill of other users of the social media platform.

"Now I don't think I'll ever be able to hear jingle bells without hearing the sound of dhols in my head…Oye Jingle Balle Balle! A very Merry Christmas to all," tweeted Anand Mahindra.

Now I don’t think I’ll ever be able to hear jingle bells without hearing the sound of dhols in my head…Oye Jingle Balle Balle! A very Merry Christmas to all.. pic.twitter.com/ddlje0Brhj — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 25, 2018

In response to Mahindra's tweet, another desi Jingle Bells carol was shared. This time, a Bhojpuri rendition (a language spoken in large parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar).

Jingle Bells for you in भोजपुरी pic.twitter.com/DwGyWRwFT9 — L̶o̶n̶e̶ Crusader🇮🇳 (@seriousfunnyguy) December 25, 2018

Another video doing rounds is the rendering of a Christmas carol using the Tabla, an Indian percussion instrument.

Lastly, a parody video using the Jingle Bells melody and rhythm sought to target Mumbai's civic woes.