WATCH Havoc, People Lying on Road After Bus Ramming in China (GRAPHIC)

At least 5 people have been killed and 21 more injured after an unknown man hijacked a bus and drove it into a crowd of people in the Chinese city of Longyan in the coastal south-eastern Fujian province, according to local media.
The attacker, who reportedly used a knife to commandeer the bus, was detained by police.
READ MORE: Man Rams Bus Into Crowd After Hijacking it in Longyan, China (VIDEO)
A spate of tweets posted by eyewitnesses showed the consequences of the hijacking, as well as a group of police officers and bystanders trying to tackle the suspected hijacker.
Warning: These videos are graphic and may offend sensibilities
福建龙岩特大新闻，一罪犯挟持了公交车，车上杀了一个女的，然后一路撞，死了好多人……— 活着 (@tangyongtao1) 25 декабря 2018 г.
摘 pic.twitter.com/nwlOWngESW
网传福建龙岩抢公交车撞人。转 pic.twitter.com/o5LXBvEDU6— 曾宁 (@pZO5xK2Su74DiBW) 25 декабря 2018 г.
转：怯者愤怒，却抽刃向更弱者。— LUCY (@zhanglucy88) 25 декабря 2018 г.
重大突发，12月25日，福建龙岩的闽FY6998公交车被一持刀歹徒劫持，沿途冲撞街道行人。
目前已有5人死亡（含1名民警）、21人受伤。从画面上看，歹徒已经被制服。
不管是什么原因，这种复仇社火上的无辜者们的行为，都不会得到同情。😠 pic.twitter.com/qJ52NSfdbb
福建龙岩公交被劫持撞人事件。（6）转 pic.twitter.com/u9bOX6w743— 曾宁 (@pZO5xK2Su74DiBW) 25 декабря 2018 г.
【突发：公交车被劫持多人死伤】— 自由亚洲电台 (@RFA_Chinese) 25 декабря 2018 г.
25日下午，福建龙岩一辆公交车被一名持刀男子劫持， 从莲东路横冲直撞到登高西路， 造成至少五死二十多人受伤，死者当中包括一名民警。公安到场制服了一名疑犯。#福建#公交车#死伤严重 pic.twitter.com/ksqnYet7Jw
All comments
Show new comments (0)