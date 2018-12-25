WATCH Havoc, People Lying on Road After Bus Ramming in China (GRAPHIC)

The suspected assailant, who reportedly used a knife to hijack the bus, was detained by police. An array of tweets has already been published to show the consequences of the incident, which took place in the Chinese city of Longyan.

At least 5 people have been killed and 21 more injured after an unknown man hijacked a bus and drove it into a crowd of people in the Chinese city of Longyan in the coastal south-eastern Fujian province, according to local media.

A spate of tweets posted by eyewitnesses showed the consequences of the hijacking, as well as a group of police officers and bystanders trying to tackle the suspected hijacker.

Warning: These videos are graphic and may offend sensibilities