Death Toll From Indonesian Tsunami Climbs to 429 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll following the tsunami that hit Indonesia's western coast on Saturday has risen to at least 429, the Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a spokesman of Indonesia's national disaster management agency.

The tsunami, which was triggered by a volcano eruption, struck the Indonesian coast at 14:27 GMT on Saturday.

​Rescue operation and evacuation are underway.

This is what’s left of the Tanjung Lesung resort. Search teams have found about 40 bodies here, including 2 this morning. You can see where the band was playing in that frightening video #tsunami pic.twitter.com/iH2iZu4k4O — David Lipson (@davidlipson) December 24, 2018

​Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.

On Monday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo warned that a new tsunami could hit the country, calling on the local authorities to do everything possible to prevent the emergence of new victims.