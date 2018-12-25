Death Toll From Indonesian Tsunami Climbs to 429 - Reports

The tsunami, which was triggered by a volcano eruption, struck the Indonesian coast at 14:27 GMT on Saturday.
Scenes of devastation along the beach near Anyer in #Indonesia #Tsunami #java pic.twitter.com/UjoI8Ye5Iz— Sarah Harman (@SarahHarman53) December 25, 2018
Rescue operation and evacuation are underway.
This is what’s left of the Tanjung Lesung resort. Search teams have found about 40 bodies here, including 2 this morning. You can see where the band was playing in that frightening video #tsunami pic.twitter.com/iH2iZu4k4O— David Lipson (@davidlipson) December 24, 2018
Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.
On Monday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo warned that a new tsunami could hit the country, calling on the local authorities to do everything possible to prevent the emergence of new victims.
