Horror of 'Honour Killing' Haunts India Again - Reports

A 22-year-old woman in southern India was murdered by her father and brother after she married her lover, who belonged to a lower caste. Police suspect that she was first beaten to death, after which her body was set on fire and the remains were dispersed in different locations.

The 22-year-old deceased woman, identified as Anuradha by the police, was from Kalamadugu in Mancherial district, located in the southern state of Telangana.

A few weeks ago, Anuradha had allegedly eloped to marry her lover Ayyori Laxman, who came from the same village.

Anuradha's family alleged forced her to return home and hatched a conspiracy to murder her, police told the media.

The district commissioner of police and his team visited the village on Tuesday to take stock of the situation while the father and brother of the girl are currently in police custody.

Netizens have put out some harsh reactions on Twitter, blaming such incidences on the caste system in India.

As per the latest record of the national crime records bureau, in the year 2015 alone as many as 251 people were killed in the name of honour, which was an increase of a whopping 796% from 2014.

In a key ruling in 2016, the Supreme Court of India deemed the practise of honour killing in India as barbaric.

A social activist, however, opines that such incidents cannot be blamed entirely on the caste system alone.

"Caste system is a reality which must come to an end but not all honour killings in India are because of caste disparities alone. Some are done due to political patronage. These incidents are an extension of the patriarchal mindset where the family considers the daughter as possession and these children lack the freedom to chose their partner," Annie Raja, a leading women's rights activist, told Sputnik.