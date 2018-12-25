Register
07:49 GMT +325 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian flag. (File)

    Horror of 'Honour Killing' Haunts India Again - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / ARUN SANKAR
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A 22-year-old woman in southern India was murdered by her father and brother after she married her lover, who belonged to a lower caste. Police suspect that she was first beaten to death, after which her body was set on fire and the remains were dispersed in different locations.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In the latest incidence of what can be described as "honour killing", a girl who allegedly eloped with her lover from a different caste was murdered in cold blood by her family, while her ashes and bones were dispersed to hide the evidence, according to media reports.

    The 22-year-old deceased woman, identified as Anuradha by the police, was from Kalamadugu in Mancherial district, located in the southern state of Telangana.

    READ MORE: Bizarre: Indian Politicians Reportedly Sacrificing Owls to Win Elections

    A few weeks ago, Anuradha had allegedly eloped to marry her lover Ayyori Laxman, who came from the same village.

    Anuradha's family alleged forced her to return home and hatched a conspiracy to murder her, police told the media.

    Delhi Police
    © Sputnik / Evgenyi Pahomov
    Denied Leave to Visit Sick Daughter, Security Officer Kills Boss' Wife in India [GRAPHIC VIDEO 18+]
    The district commissioner of police and his team visited the village on Tuesday to take stock of the situation while the father and brother of the girl are currently in police custody.

    Netizens have put out some harsh reactions on Twitter, blaming such incidences on the caste system in India. 

    And the killers must have been chanting #JaiShriKrishna. Caste system in India is the worst kind of racism engrained in their religion.

    And ours is a humanity and civilized society! 

    This country is divided by caste,creed and religion! When can we find true change among citizens of India? Unless it is been removed, we can’t find a real growth in this country! We need to find a person who can change India

    As per the latest record of the national crime records bureau, in the year 2015 alone as many as 251 people were killed in the name of honour, which was an increase of a whopping 796% from 2014.

    READ MORE: Indian Police Launch Investigation Into Mob Violence Triggered by Cow Slaughter

    In a key ruling in 2016, the Supreme Court of India deemed the practise of honour killing in India as barbaric.

    A social activist, however, opines that such incidents cannot be blamed entirely on the caste system alone.

    "Caste system is a reality which must come to an end but not all honour killings in India are because of caste disparities alone. Some are done due to political patronage. These incidents are an extension of the patriarchal mindset where the family considers the daughter as possession and these children lack the freedom to chose their partner," Annie Raja, a leading women's rights activist, told Sputnik.

    Related:

    Killing of India’s Controversial Man-Eater Tigress Unleashes Furor
    Train Derails in Uttar Pradesh, India, Killing at Least 5, Injuring 30 - Reports
    India Summons Pakistan Envoy Over Killing of Civilians in Cross Border Firing
    Gas Tanker Rams Into School Bus in India, Killing 1 and Injuring 17 Children
    Tags:
    honor killing, caste, investigation, murder, police, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brides During Mass Wedding Ceremony in India
    Multiplying Happiness: Mass Wedding Ceremony in India (PHOTOS)
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse