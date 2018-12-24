Indian Man Loses UK Citizenship After Abusing 7-Year-Old Child - Reports

The man was convicted of raping a 7-year old child from his own family and now is to be deported back to India after being stripped of his British citizenship.

An Indian man was convicted by a UK court for sexually abusing a 7-year old child from within his own family and was stripped of his British citizenship, according to the news agency PTI. The court sentenced him to 14 years in prison. He has also been placed on the sexual offenders' registry for life.

The man was convicted on 23 seprate counts on and now faces deportation to India. The court convicted him of grooming and raping the minor boy between 2003 and 2010.

The man had appealed his conviction, which he won, but taking cognizance of the seriousness of the matter, the ruling in the case was corroborated with Home Secretary Sajid Javid's decision to strip him of his passport and thereby his British citizenship. This would effectively mean that he would be deported to India.

The judge from the Upper Tribunal of the Immigration and Asylum Chamber said, "It's my conclusion that the appellant had obtained naturalisation in 2004 by deliberately concealing material facts".

The UK Home Secretary ruled that he be stripped off his British citizenship because, on his application for UK citizenship, he lied about abusing a child sexually. The Home Secretary spokesperson clarified that this power, although used for extreme and exceptional cases, but that any British citizen could be stripped of citizenship if there is satisfaction in the mind of Secretary of State that this would be conducive to the public good.

"Deprivation on conducive grounds can be used where individuals pose a threat to national security or have been involved in war crimes, serious and organised crime, and unacceptable behaviours such as extremism or glorification of terrorism, unless to deprive would render them stateless", the spokesperson added.