One Reportedly Killed as Bus With Paramilitary Troops Crashes in Jammu & Kashmir

A bus carrying Indian paramilitary troops of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), fell into a ravine on Monday early morning along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the state of Jammu and Kashmir killing one person and injuring 34 others.

The police have verified that there was one death in the accident. The incident took place near Khooni Nala in the Ramban district of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The bus had skidded off the road and fell into a gorge, say the police. The vehicle was part of a Jammu-bound convoy. The accident occurred around 8:45 am Monday morning. The bus was saved from additional damage by trees lining the gorge which broke the bus's fall during the accident.

Some 35 ITBP personnel were onboard the bus. The 34 that were recused from the vehicle wreckage were rushed to the Ramban district hospital.

According to Kashmir life news, five of the injured are in critical condition and are in the process of being airlifted to Jammu.

"There were 35 ITBP persons travelling in the bus. We have rescued 24 persons with injuries while one has died. We are evacuating seriously injured ones and shifting them to Jammu by chopper for further treatment," Showkat Aijaz, Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Jammu, and Kashmir said.