Newborn Flushed Down Train Toilet After Strangulation Attempt - Reports

A newborn baby boy was flushed down the toilet of an express train after an attempted strangulation on Sunday. The incident happened on the Amritsar-Howrah Mail train.
The people who discovered the abandoned infant informed the railway police that a cloth was found around the neck of the boy alluding to an attempted strangulation before he was flushed down the toilet.
The one-day-old boy was provided heaters to give him warmth as he had been abandoned in the cold of the night. He is responding well to medical treatment. A case has been registered against an unidentified person under Section 317 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a section that deals with children under the age of twelve being abandoned by their parents or guardians.
