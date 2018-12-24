Register
10:03 GMT +324 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian train

    Newborn Flushed Down Train Toilet After Strangulation Attempt - Reports

    CC BY 2.0 / Belur Ashok / Jaipur
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Luckily the baby, a boy, survived and was found alive by people who were cleaning the train toilets at the Amritsar train station, according to media reports.

    A newborn baby boy was flushed down the toilet of an express train after an attempted strangulation on Sunday. The incident happened on the Amritsar-Howrah Mail train.

    The people who discovered the abandoned infant informed the railway police that a cloth was found around the neck of the boy alluding to an attempted strangulation before he was flushed down the toilet.

    READ MORE: Dead Baby Discovered Inside Lavatory Aboard AirAsia Flight in India

    Monkey
    CC0
    Infant Snatched from Mother’s Lap, Killed by Monkey in India’s Agra City
    The Station House Officer (SHO) of the Amritsar GRP Mr Balbir Singh said that the police are investigating the matter and scanning the CCTV footage available from the station. "Baby is recovering now and the entire matter is under investigation", he said. The infant has been admitted to a government hospital in Amritsar.

    READ MORE: India's 'Mother Cop' at Work With Baby; Social Media Abuzz With Praise

    The one-day-old boy was provided heaters to give him warmth as he had been abandoned in the cold of the night. He is responding well to medical treatment. A case has been registered against an unidentified person under Section 317 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a section that deals with children under the age of twelve being abandoned by their parents or guardians.

    Related:

    American Multinational J&J Ordered to Stop Making Baby Powders in India
    India Readies Baby Rockets to Tap Small Satellites’ Market
    India's Smallest Baby Survives, Goes Home After 4 Months on Ventilator (VIDEO)
    India: Baby Trafficking Cuts Adoption, Boosts Illegal Trade
    Tags:
    survivor, toilet, baby, train, India, Punjab
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Back in the USSR: How People Used to Ring in the New Year
    Back in the USSR: How People Used to Ring in the New Year
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse