Newborn Flushed Down Train Toilet After Strangulation Attempt - Reports

Luckily the baby, a boy, survived and was found alive by people who were cleaning the train toilets at the Amritsar train station, according to media reports.

A newborn baby boy was flushed down the toilet of an express train after an attempted strangulation on Sunday. The incident happened on the Amritsar-Howrah Mail train.

The people who discovered the abandoned infant informed the railway police that a cloth was found around the neck of the boy alluding to an attempted strangulation before he was flushed down the toilet.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of the Amritsar GRP Mr Balbir Singh said that the police are investigating the matter and scanning the CCTV footage available from the station. "Baby is recovering now and the entire matter is under investigation", he said. The infant has been admitted to a government hospital in Amritsar.

The one-day-old boy was provided heaters to give him warmth as he had been abandoned in the cold of the night. He is responding well to medical treatment. A case has been registered against an unidentified person under Section 317 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a section that deals with children under the age of twelve being abandoned by their parents or guardians.