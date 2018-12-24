State Dept Has No Data on US Nationals Affected by Indonesian Tsunami

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The tsunami, which was triggered by a volcano eruption, struck the Indonesian coast in the Sunda Strait at 14:27 GMT on Saturday. According to media reports, over 200 people have been killed as a result of the disaster, while more than 800 others sustained injuries and some 30 went missing.

The US Department of State has no information on US citizens injured in a tsunami in Indonesia, State Department's deputy spokesman, Robert Palldino, said on Sunday.

"The United States conveys our deepest condolences for the loss of life and destruction from the tsunami that struck West Java and southern Sumatra, Indonesia, on December 22. We continue to monitor the situation closely and are in close communication with Indonesian authorities. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those in Indonesia affected by the natural disaster. We are currently not aware of any U.S. citizens directly affected, but stand ready to assist as needed," the statement said.

Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.

