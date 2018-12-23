'Don't Teach Us, Terroristan': Indian Politician Strikes Back at Pakistani PM

New Delhi and Islamabad, whose relations have been historically tense, recently have been engaged in a series of verbal tit-for-tat attacks regarding mutual perception and historical sites.

A new row has started since Pakistani PM Imran Khan referred to "intolerance against Muslims in India" while delivering a speech on the Punjab government's achievements on December 22.

Sambit Patra, a National spokesperson for India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), described Pakistan as "terroristan", saying that "it [Pakistan] had given shelter to [Osama Bin] Laden".

Firing back at Imran Khan's comment regarding Islamabad's intention to "show the Modi government how to treat minorities", Patra added that, taking into account the past of Pakistan, which "considers Taliban a friend", Islamabad doesn't "need…teach us anything", according to India Today.

Earlier Pakistani PM Imran Khan cited Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah, who previously expressed his concerns over the situation regarding the killing of a policeman by a mob in Bulandshahr over cow slaughter allegations.

"We will show the Modi government how to treat minorities…Even in India, people are saying that minorities are not being treated as equal citizens", India Today cites Imran Khan as saying.

© AP Photo / Dar Yasin Six Terrorists Killed in Clashes in State of Jammu and Kashmir – Reports

READ MORE: India Killed Highest Number of Terrorists in J&K in 2018 — Home Ministry

Several days ago India and Pakistan clashed over the "Jinnah House", which is situated in India's financial capital of Mumbai, and was originally owned by the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The Jammu and Kashmir region has been disputed between India, Pakistan and China since 1947. The Indian government has been struggling with an insurgency in the region since the late 1980s. New Delhi has repeatedly accused Islamabad of supporting the insurgents.

READ MORE: Jammu & Kashmir: Terror-Infested Indian State Set to Go Under President's Rule