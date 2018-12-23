India Successfully Tests Agni-IV Nuclear-Capable Missile - Reports

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - India carried out on Sunday yet another successful launch of its Agni-IV ballistic nuclear-capable missile at the Integrated Test Range located on Abdul Kalam Island, The Economic Times newspaper reported, citing the Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"The state-of-the-art missile is equipped with modern and compact avionics to provide a high level of reliability and precision," the DRDO sources said.

The current launch has become the seventh successful test-firing of the missile, according to The Economic Times.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov India, Russia Set Up Working Group for Military Co-operation

India currently has Agni-I missiles with the range of about 430 miles, Agni-II, Agni-III, as well as Agni-IV, ranging between 1,550 and 2,175 miles. Agni-V with a range of over 3,100 miles is expected to be received by the country's armed forces after the tests. Agni-VI, with a range of up to 6,200 miles and a possibility of a launch from a submarine, is currently under development.