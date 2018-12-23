WATCH Tsunami Wash Away Musical Band From Stage in Indonesia

A tsunami hit the coastal area in Pandeglang regency, beaches around the Sunda Strait at 8:27 pm (1:27 pm GMT) on 22 December, leaving dozens of people dead and hundreds injured, according to local media reports.

A band of musicians has been swept away by the tsunami wave right during a concert in the Indonesian city of Tanjung Lesung, TribunJakarta reported.

The incident occurred during the beach performance of the pop group Seventeen. Viewers of the concert have captured it on a video that shows how the water destroys the stage that was set on the shore while the musicians were performing on it.

READ MORE: Dozens Dead, Hundreds Hurt as Tsunami Hits Indonesian Sunda Strait Beaches

According to the TribunJakarta, wife of the frontman of the band, Dylan Sahara, is still missing. Two members of the band are reportedly dead.