WATCH Tsunami Wash Away Musical Band From Stage in Indonesia

A band of musicians has been swept away by the tsunami wave right during a concert in the Indonesian city of Tanjung Lesung, TribunJakarta reported.
The incident occurred during the beach performance of the pop group Seventeen. Viewers of the concert have captured it on a video that shows how the water destroys the stage that was set on the shore while the musicians were performing on it.
Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji'un.— kth♥ (@HelianaBie) 23 декабря 2018 г.
semoga kita semua selalu dalam lindungan-Nya. Aamiin.🙏🙏#Banten #Anyer #Selatsunda #prayforanyer pic.twitter.com/pj7tP3gdLt
READ MORE: Dozens Dead, Hundreds Hurt as Tsunami Hits Indonesian Sunda Strait Beaches
According to the TribunJakarta, wife of the frontman of the band, Dylan Sahara, is still missing. Two members of the band are reportedly dead.
All comments
Show new comments (0)