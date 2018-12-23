At Least 20 Dead, Many Hurt as Tsunami Hits Indonesian Sunda Strait Beaches

At least 20 people were killed when a tsunami barreled onto beaches around the Sunda Strait in Indonesia on Saturday night, according to a Sunday statement from the Indonesian Disaster Mitigation Agency.

According to the agency, at least 165 were injured and at least 2 people remain missing.

# The #tsunami in the Sunda Strait was allegedly due to the #krakatau mountain avalanche last night pic.twitter.com/nwYlNw5YLk — Syariefwae (@Syarief38194795) 22 December 2018

According to local media outlets citing eyewitnesses, the recent tsunami may have been caused by an eruption of the Krakatau volcano.

The sudden occurrance of big waves (tsunami) in the Sunda strait yesterday 22december may have been tsunami caused by the activity of Anak-#Krakatau, authorities now say. (BNPB — Indonesian National Disaster Mitigation Agency) 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Elk53HDCBl — Øystein L. Andersen (@OysteinLAnderse) 22 December 2018

The Sunda Strait, between the islands of Java and Sumatra, connects the Java Sea to the Indian Ocean. In September, at least 832 people were killed by a quake and tsunami that hit the city of Palu on the island of Sulawesi, east of Borneo.

READ MORE: Strong Quake Rocks Alaska's Largest City, Tsunami Warning Issued (PHOTO, VIDEO)