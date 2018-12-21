Medical Examinees Checked 'Medically' to Prevent Cheating in India (VIDEO)

Cheaters and those tasked to prevent cheating are perpetually engaged in a cat versus mouse game.
A video of one such incident has gone viral and is attracting a variety of comments on Twitter ranging from from downright cynical to the outright comical.
In India, where the annual medical entrance exam is a huge hurdle for tens of thousands, see how monitors walk around checking ears of students for hidden, small bluetooth ear-buds that might be used to relay exam answers from outsiders. #jugaad pic.twitter.com/hBFyc0L6fK— Raju Narisetti (@raju) December 20, 2018
I’m fascinated by this. https://t.co/1suLu6U9jg
— Emily Le Coz (@emily_lecoz) December 20, 2018
They missed the Morse code shoe implants.
— Hypnotic Mirage (@pauly_heinz) December 20, 2018
Now that's an inspiration for @CheatIndia what say @emraanhashmi 👂 https://t.co/XojHv7p0ZJ
— #TimesUp (@AmiFromIndia) December 20, 2018
