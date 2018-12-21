Medical Examinees Checked 'Medically' to Prevent Cheating in India (VIDEO)

Medical examinations are a high-stakes game and those prone to cheat on examinations rise up to the occasion with ingenious ideas like using undetectable miniature Bluetooth devices to get answers from people stationed remotely for this very purpose.

Cheaters and those tasked to prevent cheating are perpetually engaged in a cat versus mouse game.

As a counter, the examination monitors are now using unheard of implements like otoscopes to check for Bluetooth earbuds. An otoscope is a medical device which is used to examine the ears.

A video of one such incident has gone viral and is attracting a variety of comments on Twitter ranging from from downright cynical to the outright comical.

In India, where the annual medical entrance exam is a huge hurdle for tens of thousands, see how monitors walk around checking ears of students for hidden, small bluetooth ear-buds that might be used to relay exam answers from outsiders. #jugaad pic.twitter.com/hBFyc0L6fK — Raju Narisetti (@raju) December 20, 2018

