Soft Diplomacy at Work: India-China Hold Talks to Boost Ties

The new mechanism, which evolved during the Wuhan summit earlier this year between the leaders of the two countries, aims to build synergies in people-to-people ties.

Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed ways to strengthen people-to-people contact and cultural ties between the two countries. Both leaders discussed steps to enhance cooperation in tourism, art, films, media, culture, yoga, sports, academics and youth exchanges on Friday in the first-ever meeting of India-China High-Level Mechanism, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in New Delhi on Friday in for a four-day visit. Sushma Swaraj and Wang Yi also discussed bilateral cooperation between India and China and the prospects of enhanced military cooperation.

Sushma Swaraj and Wang Yi jointly inaugurated the Third India-China High-Level Media Forum here in New Delhi.

"India-China High-Level Media Forum underscores the seminal role played by the media of our two countries in building mutual appreciation and understanding", spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

​​Speaking at the forum, the Chinese foreign minister said, "People-to-people exchanges must increase between India and China. It will serve as progress for the entire mankind".

After the Wuhan informal summit in China this year, both India and China began taking measures to reset ties, which dipped to a new low after the Doklam standoff last year.

Earlier on Thursday, as part of a goodwill gesture, India relaxed visa norms for Chinese nationals by extending an e-visa facility to those that visit India to attend conferences or those who visit as medical attendants.