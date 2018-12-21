Buried Dead or Alive? Indian Girl Comes Home After Her 'Funeral' - Reports

A family from the Indian city of Patiala had identified the body of a dead woman, found by police, as their runaway daughter, but the guess turned out to be very wrong.

According to the family, Naina Rani had earlier eloped with a man, so when the police showed them a body, found on the Patiala-Sangrur southern bypass, they accused Naina's lover of killing the girl.

However, the young woman returned home after her "funeral" to everyone's surprise.

"When the cops questioned Naina's parents in Patiala, they claimed that since the face of the dead woman was mutilated, they identified the body on the basis of her bangles and other jewellery. Even Naina's husband was accompanying them at that time", police representative Jaswinder Singh Tiwana told the Hindustan Times, adding that the police will identify the dead woman from her DNA and fingerprint samples.