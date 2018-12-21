Register
21 December 2018
    In this photo taken on March. 27, 2012, Myanmar soldiers march during a ceremony to mark the country's 67th Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar

    Myanmar Army Announces Unilateral Ceasefire Against Ethnic Rebels

    © AP Photo / Khin Maung Win
    Asia & Pacific
    0 11

    The Myanmar Army (Tatmadaw) announced a unilateral ceasefire on Friday in five regional commands (North, Northeast, East, Middle East and Triangle) to facilitate negotiations with rebel groups fighting in different parts of the country.

    In the first major breakthrough since 2011, the Myanmar Army had declared a unilateral ceasefire against various rebel groups fighting in different parts of the nation. The proclaimed ceasefire includes de-escalation of troop mobilisation. The move towards a unilateral ceasefire was decided upon to facilitate un-hindered negotiations with the ethnic rebel groups.

    READ MORE: Myanmar Govt Launches Investigation into Human Rights Abuses in Rakhine

    The Myanmar Army has formed a negotiations team led by Lt. General Yar Pyae and includes senior and regional commanders. The team will discuss issues with rebel groups, especially the prominent ones like the Arakan Army in northern Rakhine state.

    Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
    © Sputnik / Shahnewaz Khan
    Myanmar Generals Should Be Prosecuted for 'Genocide' Against the Rohingya - UN Report
    Nevertheless, the Myanmar Army has made it clear that ethnic armed organisations should respect four out of six principles, namely, to keep promises agreed to in peace deals, avoid capitalising on the peace agreement, avoid placing a heavy burden on local people, and to abide by existing laws.

    READ MORE: Bangladeshi Failure to Inform Rohingya of Repatriation Hampers Return — Envoy

    Myanmar Army did not impose a sixth principle "to march towards a democratic country in accord with the 2008 Constitution".

    In last few days over 700 people have been displaced by clashes between the Myanmar Army and the Arakan Army (AA) in northern Rakhine State.

    A study conducted by the Myanmar Institute for Peace and Security (MIPS) says that there were 44 clashes in November — 21 between ethnic armed groups and the army, and 23 between ethnic armed groups themselves.

    Tags:
    negotiations, ceasefire, minority, violence, Arakan Liberation Army, Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), Rakhine State, Myanmar
    Votre message a été envoyé!
