Landslide Kills Seven Labourers in India, Injures Five

A large landslide took place at a road construction site in Ukhimath area of Rudraprayag region in the northern state Uttarakhand on Friday morning

The landslide killed seven labourers who were at work at a road construction site. Three labourers were severely injured and are undergoing treatment.

The news has gotten the administration on their toes which dispatched a disaster response team from SDRF immediately.

The team is already at the landslide site and is on a lookout to rescue more people that may still be trapped under the landslide rubble.

"Seven dead bodies have been recovered so far and we suspect that more people may be trapped inside," District Magistrate of the Rudraprayag, Mangesh Ghildiyal was quoted as saying by the local media.