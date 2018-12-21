Indian Court Quashes Government Order to Deport 60 Chinese for Visa Violations

On December 15, the Foreigners Registration Office issued a notice to Chinese professionals to leave the country over business visa violations following a plant inspection earlier this month.

An Indian court in Mumbai has repealed an order issued by the country's Foreigners Registration Office for 60 Chinese professionals asking them to "leave India" for misusing their visas.

All the Chinese professionals were on a visit to Pacific Cyber Technology Private Limited in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The company had claimed that the Chinese nationals were providing technical know-how and expertise to the local workforce in mobile phone manufacturing.

The Bombay High Court has given the company two weeks time to provide a detailed explanation regarding the circumstances of the Chinese visit at their facility.

On December 15, Foreigners Registration Office had issued a notice to the Chinese professionals over a violation of business visa rules following a plant inspection earlier this month.

"Consequent to the field inspection on December 4 at M/s Pacific Cyber Technology Private Limited, you were found working on a machine, therefore you have violated the conditions laid down for B-1 visa granted to you", the notice issued to the Chinese nationals read.

"Now you are hereby directed to leave India immediately, otherwise action will be initiated against you under Foreigners Act and Rules", the notice elaborated further.

The quashing of the deportation order by the court could not have come at a more appropriate time as the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is presently in India for the first high-level meeting about an "India-China people-to-people exchange mechanism" as agreed upon by Modi and Xi Jinping earlier this year.