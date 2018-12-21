Nissan's Former Chairman Ghosn Re-Arrested on New Charges in Japan - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) – Japanese prosecutors have issued a new arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosn, the former head of Japanese automaker Nissan Motor, filing fresh charges of aggravated breach of trust against him, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The arrest warrant was related to suspicions that Ghosn had covered up private investment losses of around 1.85 billion yen ($16 million) with payments made in 2009 from the Nissan funds, the Kyodo news agency reported.

20 December marked the expiration Ghosn's detention under two previous warrants. On that day, the prosecution asked the court to order Ghosn to stay in custody.

However, the court dismissed the request, making Ghost short of being released.

Meanwhile, the Japanese NHK broadcaster reported, that Ghosn’s associate, Greg Kelly, who was arrested alongside the ex-head of Nissan on November 19, might be released on bail later on Friday.

Both Ghosn and Kelly have originally been charged with failure to report to regulators billions of yen in remuneration for Ghosn since 2010.