Register
02:09 GMT +321 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Catriona Gray of the Philippines, left, reacts as she is crowned the new Miss Universe 2018 by Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters during the final round of the 67th Miss Universe competition in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018.

    Filipino Miss Universe Winner Gets Flak at Home for Not Looking Filipino Enough

    © AP Photo / Gemunu Amarasinghe
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Apparently, some nations connect Caucasian features with colonialism.

    Catriona Gray of the Philippines won the 2018 Miss Universe beauty pageant. However, instead of universal national cheer, her victory has sparked a surprising amount of backlash at home. Why were Filipinos so disappointed with their own victory?

    For some, apparently, Gray, who is of mixed Scottish and Filipino descent, does not look Filipino enough.

    "This Miss Philippines looks to me like a beautiful Caucasian with a pleasant tan," tweeted Friar Stephanos Pedrano. "These international beauty contests merely promote and perpetuate Caucasian features as the ‘gold standard' of beauty."

    President Rodrigo Duterte speaks at a ceremony marking the return of the three Balangiga bells
    © REUTERS/ Erik De Castro
    Symbol of Philippines' Fight With US Colonialism Returns Home
    Why does that matter, one may ask? After all, Miss Ireland does not sport ginger hair.

    Well, according to South China Morning Post, there is a deeper underlying social issue that goes far beyond simple facial features.

    For 330 years, the Philippines was a Spanish colony, notes Francesca Ayala, a Hong Kong-based content strategist who grew up in Manila. The nation was later occupied by the US, gaining independence only in 1946.

    ​White people dominated the Asian nation for centuries and being white — or Caucasian, as some put it — automatically meant you belonged to the upper class of society.

    "The perception of having lighter skin means you come from a wealthier background, a more luxurious lifestyle," Ayala explains. "That mentality doesn't go away overnight."

    "Class is connected with skin colour," Twitter user Kuyachris adds. "You're looked down upon if you're of darker complexion."

    Mi-26 and Mi-171 helicopters
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Odinokov
    Philippines Ditches Russian Helicopter Deal Amid Fears of US Sanctions
    According to Kuyachris, many cosmetics vendors in Manila advertise skin-whitening products, promising their buyers "the skin of the rich." Darker skin in the Philippines is still widely associated with manual labor and low class.

    Gray's victory is not the first such controversy for the Miss Universe Pageant: in 2000, Miss Universe winner Laura Dutta of India sparked a similar backlash over her perceived Eurasian features. Dutta is of mixed Punjabi and British heritage.

    For some, this is an issue worth fighting for. Michael Hunt, a visual sociologist from South Korea, berates the global obsession with "whiteness" and calls for a fight against the dominance of European beauty standards, if not expressing exactly how.

    "Whiteness is preferred in the world. We know that's problematic but what are we going to do about it? How do we fight something that is so profuse?" he questioned. "People are angry that beauty standards are out of whack; beauty pageants literally pin numbers on people who look the best. Clearly, contestants are going to look a certain way and are going to reflect dominant beauty standards."

    Related:

    Philippines to Deport American Priest Charged With Sex Crimes
    Philippines' Duterte Calls on Catholics Not to Pay for 'Idiot' Bishops
    Chinese President Calls on Philippines to Enhance Dialogue on S China Sea Issue
    Philippines Showing Interest in Buying Russia's Helicopters, Submarines - Rostec
    Meth-Dealing Philippines Police Colonel Killed in Shootout With Undercover Cops
    Tags:
    beauty standards, colonialism, Miss Universe, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse