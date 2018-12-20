Register
22:44 GMT +320 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sukhoi Su-24

    Japan Scrambles to Intercept Russian Su-24 Over International Waters

    © REUTERS / Shamil Zhumatov/Files
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 07

    The Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) scrambled fighters to intercept a Russian Su-24 Fencer ground attack aircraft over the Sea of Japan Wednesday, Tokyo announced shortly after the event. It was the second time in a week Japan rushed to meet foreign planes. Meanwhile, Japan has moved to massively expand its air fleet.

    The Su-24 was on air patrol over international waters when the incident occurred.

    Kuril Islands
    © Sputnik / Sergey Krasnouhov
    Japan Declassifies Historic Docs on Kuril Islands Talks With US

    The Russian jet didn't violate Japanese airspace, The Diplomat noted, citing the Japanese Defense Ministry. In lieu of an offensive air force, which is banned by its constitution, the JASDF concentrates on air defense and detection operations.

    Manufactured by Sukhoi, the Su-24 was first introduced by the Soviet Union in 1974. It is a fast, variable geometry jet that can reach Mach 1.6 at a full sprint and is capable of carrying nuclear weapons, although the jets are used to fit a variety of combat and reconnaissance roles.

    While this was the first time in five weeks the JASDF has rushed to confront a Russian plane (the last time was to meet a large Ilyushin Il-38 "Dolphin" anti-ship/anti-submarine warfare plane), only five days earlier, the self-defense force scrambled when it detected a Chinese spy plane in the vicinity of Okinawa, far to the south, in the East China Sea, The Diplomat noted.

    On December 14, the JASDF intercepted a Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy Air Force (PLANAF) Shaanxi Y-9JB electronic warfare and surveillance plane. The Chinese plane was also in international airspace.

    A helicopter lands on the Izumo, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force's (JMSDF) helicopter carrier, at JMSDF Yokosuka base in Yokosuka
    © REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon
    The Best Defense? Japan’s Controversial F-35 Carrier Upgrade Confirmed

    However, despite Japan's constitutionally mandated neutrality, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has recently moved to expand the country's defense expenditure massively over the next five years, Sputnik reported, including taking on the costs of converting its Izumo-class helicopter destroyers into true aircraft carriers capable of projecting air power far from the Japanese archipelago. The Defense Ministry's plan to acquire over 100 new F-35 Lightning II stealth jets from the United States is a key part of that.

    The Defense Ministry requested on Tuesday an additional $244 billion for defense spending starting next year, Sputnik reported, which would come on top of the already record-setting $46 billion increase set by the 2018 budget.

    Military drill at Klerk base in Primorye Territory
    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    Russian SU-24MR Performed Planned Duty Flight Over Sea of Japan

    In late October, Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed a deal that would allow Indian ships the ability to use Japanese naval bases and give the JASDF access to Indian naval facilities in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sputnik reported. Experts at the time told Sputnik the deal would give Japan little power in the Indian Ocean because of its constitutional neutrality, but if the Izumo destroyers are converted into true aircraft carriers, that could change the calculus of the situation.

    Removing Article 9 from Japan's Constitution has long been a project of Abe's prime ministership. Sputnik reported in 2017 that Abe pledged to have the article, which mandates that Japan "forever renounce war as a sovereign right of the nation and the threat or use of force as means of settling international disputes" and bars it from maintaining "land, sea and air forces, as well as other war potential," removed by 2020, although he later walked back that timetable.

    Related:

    Russian Military Denies Interception of Russian Su-24 Bombers Near NATO Airspace
    Syrian Su-24 Allegedly Shot Down Near Qalamoun Mountains - Free Syrian Army
    Take a Deep Breath and Enjoy Mig-31, Su-24 Drills in the Arctic
    Tags:
    Article 9, international waters, air defense, intercept, Su-24, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Shinzo Abe, Sea of Japan, Russia, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok