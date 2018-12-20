US-Taliban Talks on Afghanistan Prompt Indian, Russian Officials Meet in Delhi

An Indo-Russian meeting was held in New Delhi against the backdrop of US-Taliban talks held in Abu Dhabi wherein US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad visited Pakistan and Afghanistan this week.

India and Russia discussed the Afghanistan issue at length on Thursday amid an ongoing reconciliation process between the United States and the Taliban. A diplomatic source has told Sputnik that Russian Special Envoy Zamir Kabulov has held delegation-level talks with Indian foreign ministry officials and discussed the steps that may be taken jointly to stabilise Afghanistan. The Russian envoy also met India's Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

Both sides reiterated support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned inclusive peace and reconciliation process. It is believed that the two countries also discussed the Moscow format of talks during the meeting. India participated in the Moscow format of talks but not in an official capacity.

"It was agreed to maintain regular bilateral consultations and coordination, and including in the context, the international fora, with the shared objective to promote peace, security, stability, unity, and prosperity in Afghanistan", an official said.

The meeting was held against the backdrop of US-Taliban talks held in Abu Dhabi wherein US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad visited Pakistan and Afghanistan this week. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed that Pakistan had helped US-Taliban talks in Abu Dhabi.