US-Taliban Talks on Afghanistan Prompt Indian, Russian Officials Meet in Delhi

India and Russia discussed the Afghanistan issue at length on Thursday amid an ongoing reconciliation process between the United States and the Taliban. A diplomatic source has told Sputnik that Russian Special Envoy Zamir Kabulov has held delegation-level talks with Indian foreign ministry officials and discussed the steps that may be taken jointly to stabilise Afghanistan. The Russian envoy also met India's Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.
"It was agreed to maintain regular bilateral consultations and coordination, and including in the context, the international fora, with the shared objective to promote peace, security, stability, unity, and prosperity in Afghanistan", an official said.
The meeting was held against the backdrop of US-Taliban talks held in Abu Dhabi wherein US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad visited Pakistan and Afghanistan this week. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed that Pakistan had helped US-Taliban talks in Abu Dhabi.
Pakistan has helped in the dialogue between Taliban and the US in Abu Dhabi. Let us pray that this leads to peace and ends almost three decades of suffering of the brave Afghan people. Pakistan will be doing everything within its power to further the peace process.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 18, 2018
