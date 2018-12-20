Indian Observers to Keep an Eye Out on Bangladesh Elections

The Election Commission of India is providing assistance to Bangladesh as it conducts its 11th Parliamentary elections slated to be held on December 30.

India is sending a three-member team of observers to Bangladesh for the general elections that are to take place there and are slated to be held on December 30.

"We are sending observers. We got this invitation from the Chief Election Commissioner of Bangladesh. They have invited our representatives along with observers from other countries to witness the election process. From our side, we are sending three senior officials. They will be travelling to Bangladesh from December 28 to 30 as the guest of their counterpart agency in Bangladesh", Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said during a briefing on Thursday.

The Election Commission of India is providing assistance to Bangladesh for their elections slated for December 30. Last week, Bangladesh High Commissioner in India Syed Muazzem Ali met India's Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora to discuss the upcoming elections in Bangladesh.

"As far as elections are concerned we do feel that it is an internal matter for the country. We respect the functioning of democracy in Bangladesh. It is a vibrant democracy, a close neighbour and highly valued partner for India", Raveesh Kumar added.

Earlier on November 29, the Election Commission of India had organised a special briefing for the visiting Bangladeshi delegation. Indian Election Commission officials briefed the Bangladeshi delegation on the procedures of organising inclusive and fair elections.