Indian Judiciary Overburdened With Pending Cases

Indian courts are flooded with an almost insurmountable heap of cases threatening to top 30 million. Sharing the figures in the Parliament on Wednesday, the government assured that it is taking all measures to combat the problem to make justice accessible to the common man.
Legal experts cite a lack of infrastructure and manpower as the major contributors to the problem.
"The higher judiciary in India is always in focus but the problem is more severe with the lower judiciary where training, modern infrastructure, and manpower is a major problem. One of the peculiar facts on the matter is that a majority of these cases are being pursued by the state or the state-run departments and it travels all the way till the higher court. If the government wishes it can substantially reduce the pendency if it goes for an arbitration route for its own cases at least", V V Ranganathan, head of the VRV Legal Research Centre told Sputnik.
