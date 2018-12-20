Canadian Citizen Being Punished for Working Illegally – Beijing

A third Canadian citizen has recently been detained in China after a row erupted between the two countries over the arrest of an executive of the tech giant Huawei in Vancouver, according to media reports.

A Canadian national is undergoing "administrative punishment" for working illegally, China's Foreign Ministry has stated. There is clear consular communication between Canada and China, ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing.

Earlier this month, Chinese authorities detained ex-diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor on charges of threatening national security.

Kovrig is a former Canadian diplomat who is currently working for the International Crisis Group in China. He was detained on 10 December. Spavor is the founder of a China-based company that carries out cultural exchanges with North Korea. He is reportedly acquainted with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Ties between Canada and China soured after Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of its founder, was arrested on 1 December on suspicion of failing to comply with the US sanctions against Iran. She is facing extradition.

