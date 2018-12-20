Office Ladies to Help Police on Security

Local residents organized the group under the guidance of the Xicheng government to support the police on public security matters in the district, an anonymous official from the Xicheng volunteer guidance center told the Global Times on Monday.
They have played a major role in fire protection, serving age and environment protection, Beijing Evening News reported Saturday, citing the Xicheng comprehensive management office, which is the department in charge of "Xicheng Dama." The office said that they plan to recruit younger office ladies to cover the lunch hour when Dama (aunt) are taking a break.
Once recruited, these office ladies will wear red vests and armbands saying, "shoudu zhi'an zhiyuanzhe" (capital public security volunteer), and will patrol the community at lunch time, the report said.
The district comprehensive office also plans to hold an exhibit to demonstrate the group's work and style, according to the Beijing Evening News.
This article was originally published in Global Times.
